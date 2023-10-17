Video: Mykhailo Murdyk scores world class goal after blistering run

Mykhailo Murdyk sealed a 3-1 win for Ukraine with a stunning goal after an amazing run.

The Chelsea winger has found his shooting boots with an outstanding goal against Malta to send his side second in Group B, just behind England.

Mudryk struggled after making his big-money move to Chelsea in January but has regained his form and confidence under Mauricio Pochettino.

The winger showed just how far he has come with a rocket into the top corner after beating his man off the left-hand side.

WHAT A GOAL MUDRYK !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yg4AekYBSx — Janty (@CFC_Janty) October 17, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.