Video: “Very difficult” – Eddie Howe provides an insight into how Tonali is feeling amid betting investigation

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is set to be banned from football for a significant length of time having admitted to betting on AC Milan matches while at the club. 

The Italian star is caught up in a betting scandal that has rocked football in his home country that has already seen Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli banned for seven months.

Tonali knows a ban is coming but is available for selection when Newcastle host Crystal Palace this weekend. Ahead of that match, Eddie Howe has given the media an insight into how the 23-year-old is feeling and the Magpies boss has admitted it has been a difficult few weeks for his new signing.

“He trained twice with us this week, he is very much available for selection,” Howe told the media at a press conference on Friday.

“He’s had a very difficult couple of weeks, he has been dealing with a lot. From what I can see, he’s handling himself very well and he’s dealing with his emotions incredibly strongly.

“But underneath that, I’m sure there is a lot going on. So I’ll have to make a call.”

