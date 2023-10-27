Video: Son scores eighth goal of the season as Tottenham double lead

Tottenham are in full control of their match with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as Son Heung-min has scored his eighth goal of the season to make it 2-0 to the North London club.

The match went into the halftime break at 0-0 but an early own goal in the second 45 minutes from Joel Ward gave Spurs the momentum in the match.

13 minutes later, the North London club doubled their lead as Brennan Johnson found Son free in the box, who finished to score his eighth goal of the season and most likely give Spurs all three points.

Maddison ?? Johnson ?? Son ?? Spurs double their lead! ? pic.twitter.com/IA96XXbPp1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2023

??| GOAL: Son scores for Spurs. Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur pic.twitter.com/SLiZr99spY — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and Foot Direct.