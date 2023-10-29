QPR sack manager Gareth Ainsworth following their defeat to Leicester City

QPR have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth following their defeat to Leicester City earlier today.

They have had a poor start to the Championship with them currently sitting in 23rd in the table, six points off safety.

They have lost six league games in a row and 10 in total, with just 2 wins all season.

Ainsworth left Wycombe after 11 years to take over QPR in February earlier this year in February but could not work his magic with The Hoops and was ultimately sacked today along with his assistant Richard Dobson.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos confirmed it saying: