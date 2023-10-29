QPR sack manager Gareth Ainsworth following their defeat to Leicester City

QPR have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth following their defeat to Leicester City earlier today.
They have had a poor start to the Championship with them currently sitting in 23rd in the table, six points off safety.
They have lost six league games in a row and 10 in total, with just 2 wins all season.
Ainsworth left Wycombe after 11 years to take over QPR in February earlier this year in February but could not work his magic with The Hoops and was ultimately sacked today along with his assistant Richard Dobson.
QPR CEO Lee Hoos confirmed it saying:
“Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned – which we all do for Gareth and Richard.”
“Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.”
“Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.”
“Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped.”
“On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.”
“We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”