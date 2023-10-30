Manchester United and other Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on the performances of impressive Brondby winger Nicolai Vallys.

The 27-year-old is proving to be something of a late bloomer, recently winning his first senior cap for Denmark, and it could be that he’ll soon earn himself a big move to the Premier League.

According to Ekstra Bladet, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd are joined by Aston Villa in monitoring Vallys, while other clubs around Europe such as Wolfsburg, Real Betis, Marseille and PSV Eindhoven.

The Red Devils have issues in attack right now as Jadon Sancho has fallen out of favour, while Antony’s form since joining the club has been well below expectations.

It remains to be seen if Vallys is really the answer for United, but it makes sense that they’re looking for a signing in that position.

The Danish wide-man will clearly have a number of suitors, though, so it remains to be seen if MUFC can win the race for his signature.