It’s been a few months since Everton’s Dele Alli bravely opened up on his childhood traumas to Gary Neville during an interview on The Overlap.

In the wake of his revelations of abuse, the football going public appeared to drastically change their opinion of a player that was gaining notoriety for being something of a party boy.

His form had suffered and a period at Turkish giants Besiktas had done nothing in terms of resurrecting a fading career.

Even though he still hasn’t set foot back on the pitch, news that his recovery is going well and he is contributing to various discussions can only bode well for both player and club.

“I don’t think he would mind me sharing that there probably was a period when (his career) was drifting for him,” Everton manager, Sean Dyche, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He had a lot going on. Once that came out, it has allowed him the chance to focus on his football and he has been very involved in terms of absorbing.

“He can’t get out on the grass with us yet but he is looking at it and he is absorbing what the input from myself and the staff has been. “He is clear minded now. It was very difficult what he was going through, of course. We know that. But he is very willing to share, give an opinion.”

It’s not clear when the 27-year-old will be able to play again as, even if his demons are being kept at bay, his groin injury is precluding him from taking part in full-contact training.

Whether it’s this season or next when he pulls on a football shirt in earnest, it’s a given that he will get the warmest of welcomes from home and away fans alike.

Football is a brutal sport when it comes to being vulnerable and opening yourself up to ridicule from others.

However, Alli has paved the way for others to share their stories in future and alongside his footballing legacy, that’s something to be proud of.