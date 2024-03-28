Tottenham keen on former Chelsea ace that Bayern see as Davies replacement

Whether or not Tottenham end up finishing in the Champions League places at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, there’s no doubt that Ange Postecoglou has done a sterling job during his first season in the job.

The North Londoners have been transformed under the Australian, and that’s as much to do with his nous in the transfer market as his work on the training pitch.

Demanding and forthright, everyone would seem to know exactly where they stand with the first-team manager, and that’s as good a basis as any for Postecoglou to be given carte blanche on the way in which he wants to do things at the club.

Tottenham leading chase for Samuel Iling-Junior

The signings of James Maddison and Micky van der Ven, to use just two examples, were masterstrokes, and his success in that regard has given him the gravitas to not have his judgement questioned when identifying new targets.

Whilst it might not be a case of ‘what Ange wants, Ange gets,’ he could certainly make a decent enough case as to why he requires certain players.

For example, Football Insider are reporting that Spurs are one of the teams that are interested in Juventus’ out-of-favour ace, Samuel Iling-Junior.

The former Chelsea ace was born just a stone’s throw from White Hart Lane, so a return ‘home’ would appear to make perfect sense.

The outlet also suggest that Everton, Brighton and West Ham are keeping an eye on the player, but with David Moyes and Roberto De Zerbi’s futures in question and the Toffees potentially subject to another points deduction which could relegate them, Tottenham would appear to be the more sensible option at this stage.

That said, Bayern Munich could also look to acquire the 20-year-old if Alphonso Davies leaves for Real Madrid.

It isn’t clear at this stage how much the player, who is out of contract at the Bianconeri in 2025, will cost, however, given his lack of minutes, one might expect that any fee wouldn’t be prohibitive.