Video: Kylian Mbappe scores an absolutely outrageous goal against Reims

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG with an absolutely insane goal against Reims.

Ousmane Dembele started the play with a superb run from the right before delivering a teasing cross in towards the back post. Kylian Mbappe was waiting there as he executed a superb side footed volley straight past the keeper into the bottom right corner.

That is one of the most difficult techniques to pull off but Mbappe makes it looks so easy. Watch the stunning goal below:

It took Kylian Mbappe just 3 minutes to open the scoring for PSG today! ??? What a goal it was! ? pic.twitter.com/w7TJdXPLCy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 11, 2023