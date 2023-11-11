Video: Kylian Mbappe scores an absolutely outrageous goal against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG with an absolutely insane goal against Reims.

Ousmane Dembele started the play with a superb run from the right before delivering a teasing cross in towards the back post. Kylian Mbappe was waiting there as he executed a superb side footed volley straight past the keeper into the bottom right corner.

That is one of the most difficult techniques to pull off but Mbappe makes it looks so easy. Watch the stunning goal below:

 

 

 

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.