Newcastle United could acquire the services of Almamy Toure as a free agent.

According to TEAMtalk, they have been offered the opportunity to sign the 27-year-old defender who has been a free agent since the summer.

Toure came through the ranks at AS Monaco and after a decent stint at the French club, he joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter of 2019. He featured in 81 matches for the German club over the next four years.

Last season, things didn’t go according to plan for the Mali international. He could only feature in nine games for the German club and was injured for the majority of the part. They decided against renewing his contract and they parted ways with the 27-year-old in the summer.

Toure has been a free agent since the summer and he has been offered to Newcastle United who are struggling because of injuries. The Magpies are without the services of Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliott Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Javier Manquillo.

Eddie Howe is looking for immediate reinforcement to ensure they can stay alive in the race for the Premier League top four. The English manager has the opportunity to have a look at the 27-year-old versatile defender who can feature in the heart of the defence as well as a full-back and decide whether he could be of use.

If Howe is confident about the player, they could sign him even before the start of the transfer window since he is a free agent. He could add depth to their defence and the 27-year-old still has quite a few years left in him. But, it will be interesting to see if Howe feels he is the right fit for the club.