France set a UEFA Euro qualifying record by thrashing Gibraltar 14-0 in their EURO 2024 Qualifier on Saturday night but Kylian Mbappe stole the show.
The PSG winger is now only eight goals shy of becoming France’s all-time leading goalscorer after bagging a hat-trick in Nice.
Mbappe opened his account from the spot on the half-hour mark before he grabbed his brace with a tidy finish in the 74th minute.
Then just eight minutes later, he completed his hat-trick with an incredible goal close to the middle of the pitch to make it 12-0 France.
