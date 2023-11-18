France set a UEFA Euro qualifying record by thrashing Gibraltar 14-0 in their EURO 2024 Qualifier on Saturday night but Kylian Mbappe stole the show.

The PSG winger is now only eight goals shy of becoming France’s all-time leading goalscorer after bagging a hat-trick in Nice.

Mbappe opened his account from the spot on the half-hour mark before he grabbed his brace with a tidy finish in the 74th minute.

Then just eight minutes later, he completed his hat-trick with an incredible goal close to the middle of the pitch to make it 12-0 France.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

Kylian Mbappe has overtaken Antoine Griezmann in France’s all-time top scorers list! ⚽️ #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Tb8hAMPCEK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 18, 2023