Video: Kylian Mbappe scores from the spot to put France 4-0 up

Les Bleus are not messing around against Gibraltar as they go four goals up against 10 men after just half an hour on the clock.

France is already qualified as the winner of Group B after a European Championship qualifying campaign that saw them win seven out of seven games.

It has been a rough night for Gibraltar who conceded after just three minutes after a Ethan Santos own goal before Marcus Thuram scored just one minute later.

Warren Zaire-Emery then scored before he was taken off injured after a red card tackle from Santos.

Kylian Mbappe converted from the spot shortly after to make it 4-0.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Mbappe scores the penalty. France 4-0 Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/bFaAJD5mY4 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 18, 2023

Video courtesy of TF1 Direct.