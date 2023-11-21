Incredible statistic shows why Kylian Mbappe can be one of the greats

The PSG striker scored his 300th career goal on Saturday night reaching the milestone quicker than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best talents on the planet and has demonstrated this with club and country.

The 24-year-old was the star of France’s 14-0 massacre of Gibraltar on Saturday evening, completing his hat-trick with a tremendous strike from close to the halfway line.

His 17th career hat trick coincided with his 300th career goal, at just 24, he accomplished the feat one year quicker than Messi and three years sooner than Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe has reached 300 career goals before turning 25 in December ⚽ That’s as many as Messi and Neymar when they were 25 and Cristiano Ronaldo at 27 😳 pic.twitter.com/Yh4pU1znrP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2023

Even Thierry Henry, who Mbappe has been most frequently compared to, didn’t reach the milestone until he was 30.

After overtaking Antoine Griezmann in France’s top scorer’s chart, it is only a matter of time before he passes the Arsenal legend who is only five goals away.

He will then set his sights on Olivier Giroud at the top of the all-time list with just ten more goals.

Jean-Pierre Papin, who is tenth on the list, believes ‘the best is yet to come’ for the PSG man.

“Such precocity, such regularity, is rare, almost unique. He’s someone who, if he is not injured, can manage to score between 45 and 55 goals each year, for years to come.” He told L’Equipe.