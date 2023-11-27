PSG vs Newcastle team news

PSG (2nd in Champions League Group F) take on Newcastle (4th in Champions League Group F) on Tuesday 28th of November, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 at St James’ Park. Goals coming from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar for Newcastle, and a goal from Lucas Hernandez for PSG.

PSG lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-1 to AC Milan. Goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud for Milan, and a goal from Milan Skriniar for PSG.

Newcastle also lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-0 to Dortmund. Goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Julian Brandt securing the victory for Dortmund.

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle

Date: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Parc des Princes

Team News:

PSG will be without Marco Asensio, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Danilo Pereira through injury.

Newcastle will be without Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Target and Callum Wilson through injury, as well as Sandro Tonali through suspension.

Predicted XI:

PSG: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Skriniar, Hernandez, Hakimi, Vitinha, Ugarte, Ruiz, Mbappe, Ramos, Dembele.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Isak, Almiron.