Video: Newcastle could land huge midfield talent in £34m deal

The recent ruling that affiliated Premier League clubs can loan players between each other could pay immediate dividends for Newcastle United.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) who are the majority owners of the Magpies, also own a similar stake in the top four clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

As talkSPORT’s Alex Crook noted on the Premier League All Access podcast, Newcastle have decided not to pursue a deal for Ruben Neves but are instead concentrating their efforts on trying to land £34m-rated Gabri Veiga, who joined Al Ahli from La Liga side, Celta Vigo.

At just 21 years of age, Veiga could be perfect in Eddie Howe’s free-flowing outfit, and it remains to be seen whether PIF will help engineer such a switch.

Pictures from talkSPORT