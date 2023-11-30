Championship star suspended from national team after filming alleged illegal sex tape

In what looks to be one of the most bizarre football stories of the week, Norwich City striker Hwang Ui-jo has reportedly been suspended from South Korea’s national team for an interesting reason.

According to British tabloid The Sun, the Canaries forward is facing repercussions in his homeland for allegedly filming an illegal sex tape with his ex-girlfriend.

Details of the investigation remain relatively few and far between but it has been noted the 31-year-old strongly denies the claims.

He will, however, remain ineligible for selection for his country while police continue their investigations.

