Erik ten Hag looked rather unimpressed with his side’s performance on Saturday night as he gave a brutally honest assessment of the game.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to an injury-hit Newcastle side at St. James’ Park in a game in which they looked miles off the pace.

Depending on results in Sunday’s games they could drop down to 8th place and potentially go seven points off the Champions League spots.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag was understandably disappointed in his side’s performance and stated that Eddie Howe’s side deserved the win.

“It was a deserved win from Newcastle” A dejected Erik Ten Hag tells @andykerrtv he will talk to his team as to why Newcastle appeared to have so much more energy in their team.#beINPL #MUFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Amw8DNUufr — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 2, 2023

The Red Devils must now look ahead to their must-win game against Chelsea on Wednesday evening before hosting Bournemouth on Saturday.

Then comes the big game, as United travels to bitter rival Liverpool in a game which saw them lose 7-0 in the same fixture last season.