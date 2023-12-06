Sheffield United vs Liverpool confirmed team news: Darwin Nunez benched

Liverpool are looking to build on their incredible comeback against Fulham on Sunday and standing in their way is bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, who show up to Wednesday night’s clash with a new manager. 

Sheffield sacked Paul Heckingbottom this week after the Blades were hammered 5-0 by relegation rivals Burnley at the weekend. That was the final straw for the hierarchy at the Premier League club, who currently sit 20th having lost 11 of their opening 14 games.

The Blades have brought back former manager Chris Wilder and the 56-year-old will be looking to produce a huge shock on Wednesday by getting something from Liverpool.

Wilder has made five changes to the team that lost at Burnley on Saturday with Bogle, Brooks, Souza, McAtee and Osula starting the match ahead of Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Thomas and the suspended McBurnie.

As for Liverpool, the Reds produced an incredible comeback last time out against Fulham scoring two late goals to earn a 4-3 win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a good run of form and have established themselves as Premier League title contenders for the season. Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday night and the Merseyside club will hope to bring that down to two at Bramall Lane.

The Liverpool boss has made four changes to the team that played against Fulham with the injured Joel Matip replaced by Ibrahima Konate, along with Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, and Cody Gakpo starting ahead of Tsimikas, Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez.

Kick-off is at 19:30 (UK time) and will be shown live on Amazon Prime. 

