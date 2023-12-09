Injury expert claims Tottenham player is facing a “high Grade 2 or Grade 3 calf injury”

It was reported last week that Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore picked up a calf injury while on international duty.

This was confirmed by Tottenham expert John Wenham who revealed that the ‘star-player’ is set to be out for upto six weeks from the injury.

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has now revealed the extent of the player’s injury. As per him, the player has suffered a Grade 2 or Grade 3 calf injury and is not expected back this year.

He also emphasised that while he will not be back fit in January, any potential loan move should not be affected, since the other club would be well aware of his situation.

Speaking to Tottenham News, he said:

“This sounds like a high Grade 2 or Grade 3 calf injury.

“The timeline is around six weeks so he won’t be back this year but it really depends on how he responds to rehab as calf injuries can be quite finicky, especially if they’re in certain parts of the calf.

“If Spurs were to loan him out in January, the other team would be fully aware of the situation so I wouldn’t expect anything to come up unless there’s something unknown going on.“

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Tottenham’s academy, the 16-year-old attacker has showcased remarkable form this season, scoring eight goals and assisting five others in just seven appearances for the U18s.

His absence due to injury is a setback for both the player and the club, disrupting his impressive run in the developmental setup.