Liverpool will allow five-goal versatile winger to leave in January for specific reason

Liverpool are ready to allow winger Harvey Blair to leave the club on loan in January in order to gain more experience having missed the last few months through injury.

The 20-year-old picked up a knee injury during the summer which has kept him out of action for five months but is now ready to get his career back on track.

Blair returned to action in the EFL trophy earlier this month, featuring for Liverpool’s under-21s in a 4-0 defeat against Bradford City, and the Merseyside club are set to find him a loan move in January.

According to Football Insider, several EFL League One, Belgian and Danish sides are interested in the winger as the Reds hope he gets valuable first-team experience during this next move.

Blair has come through the Liverpool ranks and made his first-team debut at just 18 in their Carabao Cup win over Preston North End in October 2021.

The winger is highly regarded by people at the Merseyside club and last season scored five goals and notched one assist in 18 appearances for Liverpool’s Under-21s.

The 20-year-old is yet to experience a loan move and this could be the platform he needs to show the world what he is about as he tries to propel himself towards Juregn Klopp’s squad.