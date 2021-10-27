It’s a much-changed Liverpool side that has been named by Jurgen Klopp to take on Preston North End in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie.

The German has given most of his regular first-team stars the night off, clearly believing that the Reds have enough about them with what is, for all intents and purposes, a reserve XI.

Whether he’s proved right or not will be seen at the end of the 90 minutes at Deepdale.

There’s sure to be a real cup tie atmosphere with the locals no doubt looking for a shock result to send Liverpool tumbling out of the competition.

Some Liverpool fans are confused by the line up, however, with one or two names certainly not ‘household.’

? ???? ???? ? This is the Reds line-up for tonight’s @Carabao_Cup tie against @pnefc, with a senior debut for Harvey Blair and a full debut for Tyler Morton! #PNELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2021

Indeed, the inclusion of Harvey Blair, making his senior debut for the Reds, has left some scratching their heads and asking who he is.

Given that Klopp invariably gets things right, it’s a fair bet that he knows the youngster won’t disgrace himself against the Championship outfit, and the German has certainly earned the trust of the Liverpool faithful when making such decisions.

who is blair?? — alex (@lfcalexx6) October 27, 2021

Who is Blair? — Thia? (@_thiagoat_) October 27, 2021

Think his first name’s Tony, used to have an office job — Cam (@LFCCam_) October 27, 2021

Tony Blair on the wing? — EjFaz (@EJ_Farrell_LFC) October 27, 2021

bruda who is blair — marco (@lfcmarcinho) October 27, 2021