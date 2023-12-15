Liverpool could be tempted back into the ring for Piero Hincapie’s signature with the player understood to have a release clause worth £60.2m.

It’s unclear whether this will activate in the upcoming January transfer window, though would surely test Jurgen Klopp’s resolve.

“Piero Hincapie could be an interesting option for potential suitors again,” the head of football at the BILD Group exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“I’ve heard that he has a release clause of €70m. That’s why he could re-emerge on the table for Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle.

“We heard Milan and Roma are also interested in the Leverkusen player.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market for a left-sided centre-back, and the Leverkusen footballer’s ability to also feature as a left-back will surely only tempt the side further.

Does Hincapie fit the bill?

At the tender age of 21, there’s no question that Hincapie would tick a big box for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

However, one salient point that is worth bearing in mind is the reality of potential competition for minutes with elite defender Virgil van Dijk.

Minutes under Xabi Alonso in the German top-flight have admittedly been in short supply, though it remains to be seen whether the Ecuadorian would appreciate more of the same in Merseyside.