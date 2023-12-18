Manchester City star captured in training footage amid eagerly anticipated return

Kevin De Bruyne seems to be on the verge of returning to action for Manchester City, as the attacking midfielder rejoined his teammates in training on Monday.

The Belgian playmaker, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury in the first half of City’s opening Premier League game against Burnley, gradually resumed practice, playfully giving the ball a gentle touch for his first involvement.

Look who it is ?@KevinDeBruyne returns to training for our session in Saudi ? pic.twitter.com/PqtZ55HaUs — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 18, 2023

Kevin De Bruyne participated in training with his Manchester City teammates in Saudi Arabia ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final against Urawa Reds. However, star forward Erling Haaland was not present, as he is dealing with a foot injury.

The Citizens are in desperate need of a boost following their poor form, by their standards, over the last month having won just one Premier League match in six attempts. Signs are promising with De Bruyne looking very close to a return, and Pep Guardiola will be hoping the 32-year-old is the answer to City’s problems.

Manchester City are set to face Urawa Reds in the Club World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. The victorious team will advance to the competition decider against Brazilian side Fluminense. Following their Club World Cup campaign, City will resume Premier League action against Everton on December 27.