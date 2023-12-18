Chelsea and Liverpool both aware of wonderkid as potential transfer target for the future

Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly both aware of Juventus youngster Facundo Gonzalez as a potential transfer target for the future, according to Simon Phillips.

Gonzalez is rated highly at Juve, and is currently impressing on loan at Sampdoria, with Chelsea and Liverpool named as admirers of his, even if a move is unlikely to happen any time particularly soon.

The 20-year-old still needs to develop and improve his game, so one imagines he’s a long-term target that the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will continue to monitor in the next few months before deciding whether or not to take their interest any further.

Gonzalez looks like he has a big future in the game, but it remains to be seen if he’ll soon get the chance to play regularly at Juventus, and what that could then mean for him in terms of considering offers from elsewhere.

Chelsea have tended to target talented young players like this under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, and while it’s yet to bring the results Blues fans will want, it seems like an interesting long-term project that will probably continue for some time.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also have a decent track record of bringing young players through, so could be an attractive destination for someone like Gonzalez in the next few years.