Video: Noni Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead with weak foot rocket

The Chelsea winger rifled the ball into the roof of the net to give his side a 2-0 lead at Kenilworth Road.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side heads into the break two goals to the good after two fantastic strikes in the opening 45 minutes.

Cole Palmer gave them the lead when he arrowed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner after just 12 minutes.

Noni Madueke then doubled the lead after powering the ball past the Luton goalkeeper with a weak-foot strike.