Chelsea star drops bombshell on the club by deciding to leave in the summer

TEAMtalk can confirm that Noni Madueke, who has failed to get regular minutes under Mauricio Pochettino, is open to leaving Chelsea on loan in the summer.

Since Todd Boehly took over the team in the summer of 2022, Chelsea have made it a point to buy the best young players in world football.

Talent has been flowing in, but not all of it has settled down and taken off. Madueke is one such player who, in January 2023, joined from PSV with much fanfare in a £30 million transfer.

Madueke is open to leaving Chelsea

In order to get playing time and strengthen his international credentials, Madueke is now open to a summer loan deal since he has not been able to establish a strong run in the team.

According to sources, Madueke would get a lot of attention from Premier League teams and clubs around Europe for a loan; this is the same sort of chance that saw Ian Maatsen depart the team for Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window.

Chelsea are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window

In order to push themselves back toward the top of the Premier League table and into the Champions League, Chelsea hope to bring in more elite young talent and free up financial fair play wriggle space by letting go of a number of players in the summer.

Conor Gallagher, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Armando Broja and some other players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.