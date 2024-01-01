Manchester City chasing exciting 22-year-old midfielder

Contrary to suggestions of a quiet January transfer window at Manchester City, recent reports are indicating the potential for a significant arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Recent rumours suggest that Manchester City could see an arrival in midfield, with ongoing reports linking out-of-favour England international Kalvin Phillips with a potential exit from Pep Guardiola’s side. The nature of this potential agreement is uncertain, with suggestions ranging from a temporary loan to a permanent transfer.

Amidst uncertainty about Kalvin Phillips’ future at Manchester City and the possibility of finding a replacement, a new report has linked officials from the Premier League champions with a highly-rated player from France.

According to information from TV Play, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly made a specific request for officials within the Etihad Stadium to sign 22-year-old midfielder Khephren Thuram. This signals Guardiola’s interest in bolstering the midfield and the club’s willingness to address potential gaps in the squad during the January transfer window.

The potential arrival of Khephren Thuram at Manchester City may not come cheap, as his current agreement with Nice extends until 2025. Reports suggest that the Ligue 1 side is not willing to provide any discounts on their €40 million valuation of the Frenchman.