42-year old English manager sacked after just 111 days at the club

Lee Johnson has been sacked by Fleetwood Town after just 111 days in charge of the club.

This is the second time he has been sacked this season with the English manager getting sacked by Scottish club Hibernian earlier in the season.

Johnson was sacked by Hibernian after he took the club to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. After a month of getting sacked, he got another job at Fleetwood where he replaced Scott Brown.

During his time at Fleetwood, he only managed to win four times out of the 22 games he was in charge of. The 42-year old took the club to second bottom in the league.

Fleetwood town confirmed in a club statement:

“Fleetwood Town can confirm Lee Johnson has left the club with immediate effect.”

“Assistant Manager Darren Way and First Team Coach Phil Jevons will also depart – everyone at the Club would like to place on record our thanks to Lee, Darren, and Phil for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club. The Club will issue a further update on the first team staff in due course.”

Fleetwood made the decision after they were beaten 2-0 by Bolton on Friday. The fans were getting impatient with results not going their and their team regressing every week.

They are currently on a nine-game winless streak in all competitions with the club crashing out of the EFL Trophy and FA Cup in the process. After picking up just two points from their last seven league matches, nothing could have saved Johnson’s job.

Fleetwood have appointed former Scotland and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam as their new head coach.

Adam has been working with Burnley as their loan manager and also with their U21 players.

He becomes their third boss this season after Brown and Johnson.

“I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with,” Adam said.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.

“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around – we can’t wait to get started.”