Tottenham blown away by in-form Premier League star with 10 goals and 3 assists; Liverpool also interested

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly interested in Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan.

That is according to Football Insider’s report that claims both Liverpool and Tottenham have ‘set their sights’ on the South Korean.

As per the report, scouts from both clubs have been ‘blown away’ by his performances this season.

It adds that the two clubs are ‘monitoring’ the in-form striker but are not expected to make a move until the summer.

Hwang Hee-chan is linked with a move to Tottenham and Liverpool
The versatile attacker can play in any position upfront but has been really impressive in a more central role this season for Wolves.

He has scored 10 goals and assisted 3 in 20 league games and has one goal in one appearance in the League cup.

In the pursuit for Hwang, Tottenham holds a strategic advantage. With South Korean star Heung-min Son already a prominent figure at the North London club, his influence and strong ties to Tottenham might play a pivotal role in persuading Hwang to consider a move to Spurs.

