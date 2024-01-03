Pedri names “cyborg” Premier League star has dream signing for Barcelona

Barcelona still find themselves in a difficult financial position and as a result, the Catalan giants won’t be seeing any of the biggest stars in the World arriving at their door anytime soon.

The La Liga giants have been very restricted when it comes to bringing in new bodies over recent transfer windows and have been relying on free transfers and loan deals.

Even though this is the case, Pedri has named his dream signing to bring to Barcelona and the midfielder went with Man City’s Erling Haaland.

The Spaniard said about the striker on Twitch via ESPN: “The guy is a cyborg. He scores so many goals.”

Last season was an incredible one for Haaland in which his goals helped Man City win The Treble, including a first Champions League crown.

The Norway star netted 52 times across 53 matches in all competions and is being targeted by Barca’s biggest rivals Real Madrid for a future move.

It is hard to see Haaland moving anytime soon as the striker seems very comfortable at Man City but when that time comes, Barcelona will be hoping to be in a position to challenge for the 23-year-old’s signature.