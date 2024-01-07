Tottenham Hotspur submit €26.6m offer to sign 21-year-old ace

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on bolstering their defence in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their eyes set on Genoa’s 21-year-old, defensive sensation, Radu Dragusin.

According to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, Spurs have submitted an offer worth €26.6 million for his services.

Tottenham started the season in fine fashion and where top of the points table in the initial phase, but injuries and lack of depth in the squad have seen them fall down to the fifth spot.

Ange Postecoglou wants to add depth to his squad in the ongoing window and has identified Dragusin as an ideal fit for the club.

While they are keen on having him in their ranks, reports earlier suggested that Spurs do not want to overspend and they are unlikely to offer over €20 million. However, according to the report, Spurs have submitted an offer worth €26.6 million and they are quite serious about their pursuit of the 21-year-old Romanian international.

Dragusin still has over three years left on his contract with Genoa but the Italian club are ready to sanction his sale for a fee of around €30 million.

Interestingly, the report also states that the offer has arrived via intermediaries and we are still waiting to proceed officially. Meanwhile, Napoli are also in the race for his services but given the financial strength of Tottenham, if they push through, the Naples-based club won’t stand a chance.