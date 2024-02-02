Spurs signing ranked as best in January transfer window

The 2024 January transfer window was quieter than usual as several Premier League clubs had no business to do or were being cautious regarding Financial Fair Play.

However, one of the more active clubs was Tottenham as the North London club had issues to address in their squad.

One of which was centre-back as injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero during the first half of the season highlighted just how short they were in that area of the pitch.

Spurs would bring in Radu Dragusin from Genoa as part of a £26m deal last month and HITC have ranked the move as the best of the window.

The 21-year-old has shown promise in Italy and although he won’t start ahead of Van de Ven or Romero, the future could be bright for the young centre-back at Tottenham.