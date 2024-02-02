Spurs signing ranked as best in January transfer window

Tottenham FC
Posted by

The 2024 January transfer window was quieter than usual as several Premier League clubs had no business to do or were being cautious regarding Financial Fair Play. 

However, one of the more active clubs was Tottenham as the North London club had issues to address in their squad.

One of which was centre-back as injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero during the first half of the season highlighted just how short they were in that area of the pitch.

Spurs would bring in Radu Dragusin from Genoa as part of a £26m deal last month and HITC have ranked the move as the best of the window.

The 21-year-old has shown promise in Italy and although he won’t start ahead of Van de Ven or Romero, the future could be bright for the young centre-back at Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle planning first summer signing of major Chelsea player
27-year-old expected to leave West Ham despite deadline day setback
Winger was offered to West Ham in last-gasp deal on Deadline Day
More Stories Radu Dragusin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.