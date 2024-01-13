“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“
Nothing doing in January for Jean-Clair Todibo
It will take time before we know who the favourite is and what kind of evolution there will be in the next months.
My information remains that OGC Nice don’t want to sell Todibo in January.
Financial Fair Play could hinder Newcastle
Let’s see if other clubs will join the race for Phillips – I’d keep him as an option for Newcastle, by the way, because the deal with Juventus is currently off, as talks have not advanced since December.
Mbappé’s decision doesn’t affect Osimhen future
There’s absolutely nothing new on Victor Osimhen, including a move to Real Madrid instead of Mbappé.
As I said many times before, nothing is happening for Osimhen in January so it’s one that we will see what happens in the summer.
Nothing concrete and nothing serious now.
Tottenham fans will love Radu Dragusin
I think he’s similar to Cuti Romero in terms of the kind of signing, not as a centre-back but with that kind of potential.
De Gea is no further forward in a decision on his future
He will take time with his family to decide but I’m not aware of anything imminent…
He’s just waiting, nothing has changed since October when he was not convinced by proposals received in the final weeks of the summer window.
Saudi clubs are making big transfer window noise once again
New director of football at Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, Ramon Planes, and manager, Marcelo Gallardo, are interested in him and looking at a deal.
There will be a negotiation and a discussion, and let’s see if Al Ittihad can pay what Atlético Madrid want. Also, they need to understand what the player wants to make the move happen because the acquisition is still at the early stages.
Thiago Almada is the player Atlético Madrid want in case Correa leaves the club, and it’s also important to say that Al Hilal are prepared to send a proposal to Olympique Marseille for Renan Lodi.
Keep an eye on this deal because Atlético Madrid negotiated a 20% sell on clause when Lodi was sold to Marseille, and Al Hilal are able to open talks at around the €20m mark.
As we can already see, the Saudi clubs are moving on the market once again these days, and in my opinion the Saudi Pro League will not be the same as the Chinese Super League. The project remains absolutely on and no player has left so far, so… I don’t see big changes honestly.
Jordan Henderson wants to return to Europe and Ajax are leading the race, pushing to make it happen but it’s not easy to agree terms with Al Ettifaq. More talks will follow soon.
Central defence is a position to watch for Chelsea
This could be a position to watch for Chelsea, in the next few weeks, or months in case they decide to move for a new centre-back in the summer, not in January.
As we know, Chelsea are always attentive to the defenders market.
‘Messinho’ wants Barça but FFP means he could end up at Chelsea
He’s a top talent, born in 2007, and on the list of many clubs, but let me explain the situation. Barcelona have been working on a deal for a long time, they have an excellent relationship and the player would love to join Barcelona.
At the moment, similar to the Echeverri story, because of Financial Fair Play, it’s not easy for Barcelona to go there and close the deal for ‘Messinho’ – but the interest is there and the player is attracted by the move.
Chelsea are pushing hard and working on a deal but at the moment it’s not guaranteed that they will pay the release clause, so talks are still ongoing to discuss the terms of the story.
It’s also important to mention that other clubs, from England and from France – with Paris Saint-Germain always attentive to the Brazilian market – could also join the race.