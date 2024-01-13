“This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io“

Nothing doing in January for Jean-Clair Todibo

Let me clarify once again, there are no clear favourites for the signature of Jean-Clair Todibo, and the expectation is for him to move in the summer, not now.

It will take time before we know who the favourite is and what kind of evolution there will be in the next months.

My information remains that OGC Nice don’t want to sell Todibo in January.

Financial Fair Play could hinder Newcastle

Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips. He’s one of the players they have in the list but nothing is advanced yet because of Financial Fair Play.

Let’s see if other clubs will join the race for Phillips – I’d keep him as an option for Newcastle, by the way, because the deal with Juventus is currently off, as talks have not advanced since December. Mbappé’s decision doesn’t affect Osimhen future Despite the rumours, Kylian Mbappé has not indicated the timing to announce his future move. His family statement confirmed last week that “no rumours will put pressure on Kylian’s timing,” so… we have to wait. There’s absolutely nothing new on Victor Osimhen, including a move to Real Madrid instead of Mbappé. As I said many times before, nothing is happening for Osimhen in January so it’s one that we will see what happens in the summer. Nothing concrete and nothing serious now. Tottenham fans will love Radu Dragusin Dragusin is a very aggressive centre back, also a fast player and his personality is remarkable – perfect for the Premier League. He was on the list of Italian clubs also, not just Spurs and Bayern.