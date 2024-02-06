Tottenham Hotspur signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Romanian defender completed a £26 million move to the North London club and the CEO of the Italian club has now revealed that Genoa were delighted to get the deal done.

They were in need of a financial boost and the departure of the talented young defender has helped them. The Genoa chief added that Dragusin is a talented young player who will be missed but he received a lucrative offer from the Premier League club and the deal made sense for all parties.

The CEO of the Italian club, Andres Blazquez, further heaped praise on Tottenham for getting the deal done, despite interest from a big club like Bayern Munich.

He told Tutto Mercato Web: “We could not do anything until we freed up some salaries or sold a player. We were forced to sell in order to do something. We evaluated the player who had the most important market, in a position where we were better off, was Dragusin.

“He received a very important offer on a personal level and we on a corporate level. We tried to get as much as possible for him knowing that his position was best covered. We are happy with this transfer, of course we will miss Radu both on a personal and on a sporting level, he is a great professional but it is also a prestige to sell to a club like Tottenham having also had offers from Bayern. That says a lot about the job Spurs has done.”

Tottenham will be hoping that Dragusin can fulfil his potential with regular football in England and develop into a key player for them.