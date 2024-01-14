Liverpool make South American star enquiry as club confirms interest

Liverpool has reportedly enquired about the potential signing of Colombian defender Kevin Mantilla with CA Talleres president confirming that contact was made.

Like many of their Premier League rivals, Liverpool are keen on adding some fresh faces in the January window as they set their eyes on a potential second league title.

Currently two points clear at the top of the table, Jurgen Klopp will be well aware of the threat that Manchester City poses with the club reportedly interested in adding a new defender to their ranks.

The 20-year-old centre-back, Mantilla, has reportedly been on the Reds shortlist for a while with CA Talleres club president, Andres Fassi, now confirming that they have been scouting the player for four months.

‘It’s true, they have been following him for four months now,’ he told La Voz via the Metro.

‘They asked us for information about his physical records.’

However, Liverpool isn’t the only Premier League side interested as Brighton retains a strong interest in the youngster.

Although the Merseyside club will know that they should have the edge over the Seagulls, they will be well aware of the incredible platform that Brighton provides for South American talent.