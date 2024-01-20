Elfsborg goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson is delighted to be wanted by Aston Villa.

Linked with a move for the 22-year-old shot stopper, Unai Emery is believed to be targeting an understudy for Emi Martinez.

And recent reports have suggested Valdimarsson is the Spaniard’s top target.

Speaking recently to local media about his links to Villa Park, the young Swede said: “It’s big. It’s a top club in the Premier League and they play very well. It’s great to see that they are interested. It shows that I have played well last season.”

Since being made part of Elfsborg’s first team, Valdimarsson, who has three-and-a-half years left on his deal, has kept 21 clean sheets in 49 games in all competitions.