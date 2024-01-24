22-year-old who wanted Aston Villa move will now joined Brentford

Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson looks to be the next player on the move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, currently signed to Swedish side Elfsborg, has been one of this window’s most in-demand players.

The young shot-stopper has been wanted by multiple clubs, including Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

And admitting he is flattered by being on the shortlist of one of England’s biggest clubs, Valdimarsson, who spoke to reporters recently, said: “There is interest from many teams now, we just have to wait and see what happens.

“Aston Villa is a giant club in the English Premier League and the team is doing very well. It is huge to see that they are interested. This shows that I played well last season.”

However, despite being excited by the prospect of playing at Villa Park, the Icelandic goalkeeper will not be signing for Emery’s side.

And that is because according to recent reports, Thomas Frank’s Brentford have hijacked the potential deal.

Although not officially confirmed, Elfsborg are believed to have accepted the Bees’ offer with Valdimarsson also agreeing to the move.