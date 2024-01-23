Liverpool make enquiry for 21-year-old after recommendation from Mac Allister

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo.

According to journalist Francois Plateau, Liverpool have enquired about the 21-year-old defensive midfielder after a recommendation from Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine midfielder could be available for a fee of around €8 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him.

Redondo has been a key player for Argentinos Juniors and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting option for him. His contract with the Argentine club expires at the end of this year and Liverpool should look to secure his services for a knockdown price.

It is no secret that the Reds need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder who can protect the central defenders and break up opposition attack. They have had to use Mac Allister in that role due to the lack of a specialist defensive midfielder.

Mac Allister is more suited to an advanced role and the signing of Redondo would allow the former Brighton star to operate in his natural role.

A move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career and the youngster will certainly relish the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football. A move to Liverpool would allow him to work with a world class manager like Jurgen Klopp as well and the German could play a key role in his development over the next few years.

  1. Brighton seem to know how to get good players from South America for bargain prices. It’s about time Liverpool woke up to this profitable market. If he is being recommended by one of our players he has got to be worth looking at.

