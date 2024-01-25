The January transfer window has been a disappointing one for Arsenal but the summer transfer window promises to be different.

Despite understanding that it would limit his team in the middle of the season, Mikel Arteta made the decision to spend heavily on players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer.

Arsenal appears to be pursuing a low-key, loan solution to cover for their injuries to their defense. There wouldn’t likely be any commotion coming from the Emirates if Jurrien Timber were fit at this moment.

There is no secret that Mikel Arteta is looking for a new striker to take his project at the club to the next level.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen are the two big names being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

According to journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Osimhen moving to Arsenal in the summer is a very plausible scenario.

Palmeri was analysing the possibility of Osimhen joining Arsenal and other elite European teams as he was sharing his opinions on X.

Palmeri said: “So, Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer. His goal is [the] Premier League.

“His [release] clause is 130m€, but Napoli could accept till 110m€.

“Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid could have room and money. Who in [the] Premier?

“Arsenal the one ticking all boxes: needing a n9, chance to spend.”

With their signing of Declan Rice, Arsenal have shown that they are willing to pay a premium for the right player. They will be formidable again in the summer.