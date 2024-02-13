For Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle’s 2023/24 campaign arguably hasn’t turned out how they would’ve liked.

A season that promised so much has turned into a bit of a damp squib, though that’s as much to do with injuries as a loss of form.

Key players have been sorely missed at certain stages of the campaign, and with Financial Fair Play starting to bite too, Howe and his squad have just had to suck it up.

One player that has been brilliant for him all season long is Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian is the fulcrum of the side and the one man that makes everything tick.

Indeed, he is instrumental to everything that Howe wants his team to achieve.

If Newcastle are unable to match his ambitions, however, then it could be that his time on Tyneside will soon come to an end.

“There is a lot of noise surrounding Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes, and I said about PSG’s interest in Bruno already last summer and this January,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“The interest has been there for a long time but nothing more as Newcastle never made him available in the summer or in January.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of anything regarding Chelsea being interested in the player either despite reports elsewhere.

“Bruno is 100% focused on Newcastle right now, and in the summer his £100m clause will be active… then we will see what happens.”

As everyone knows, you can never say never in football, and if the player or his agent feel that the time is right to make another bid move, then no amount of money will tempt them to stay.

There’s often a ‘dance’ that’s done between player and club before any contract discussions begin, the latter letting the fans know that the former isn’t for sale before, ultimately, allowing them to go.

In Bruno’s case, if PSG or anyone else come in with a £100m+ bid this summer, the Magpies won’t have a leg to stand on anyway.