Video: Erling Haaland has now scored against every Premier League team with huge goal vs Brentford

Erling Haaland has given Man City the lead in their Premier League clash with Brentford after struggling to break the Bees down for a large portion of the game. 

The Norway star has now scored against every Premier League club as Brentford were the only team left for the striker to conquer.

The 23-year-old was criticised for the chances he missed against Chelsea on Saturday but the Man City star has already put that right.

This is a huge goal for City as it closes the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool down to just one point.

