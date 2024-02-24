Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle not only bolstered their Premier League title aspirations but also marked a historic achievement.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the team has narrowed Liverpool’s lead to just two points at the summit, propelled by their prolific form that has seen them score an impressive 25 goals in their last six top-flight encounters.

After their 1-0 loss to Porto in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Arsenal rebounded emphatically with a flawless display in north London on Saturday night, leaving Newcastle struggling to compete.

The match began with a Sven Botman own-goal igniting Arsenal’s momentum, followed by Kai Havertz doubling their lead before the half-hour mark.

Newcastle struggled to mount a response and suffered the consequences in the 65th minute when Bukayo Saka netted a superb third goal. Displaying his exceptional dribbling abilities, Saka notched his 16th goal of the season across all competitions, marking his highest tally for a single campaign.

Additionally, Saka made history as the first English player to score in five consecutive Premier League games for Arsenal since Ian Wright accomplished the feat in 1994.

Jakub Kiwior extended Arsenal’s lead by scoring their fourth goal of the game, as Newcastle started to fade, marking a moment of Premier League history with his header from a Declan Rice corner.

Arsenal have achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Premier League team to score at least two goals in seven consecutive halves.

Arsenal close the gap to Liverpool

In the last ten minutes, Joe Willock scored a consolation goal against his former club as Newcastle suffered their 11th league defeat. Remarkably, this marked the first time Newcastle scored an away goal against the Gunners since Ayoze Perez’s header in 2014.

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintain their third position in the league standings and have narrowed the gap on Liverpool, who are set to face Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Reigning champions City still hold a one-point advantage over the Gunners following their 1-0 victory at Bournemouth earlier in the day.