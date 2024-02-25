Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand recently claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is not a world-class player yet.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal and he has scored 16 goals across all competitions. The English winger has 13 assists to his name as well.

There is no doubt that Saka has established himself as a top-class Premier League player. He has produced consistent displays with the Gunners in recent seasons. However, Ferdinand feels that he is yet to prove himself in the key stages of the Champions League regularly.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old can guide Arsenal to the latter stages of the European competition this season.

Responding to Ferdinand’s claims, Saka refused to comment on the situation and stated that he is working hard in training everyday and he is looking to help the team further.

He said (h/t Give Me Sport): “No comment. But I’m happy with another goal today and, most importantly, I’m happy to win. I am working hard every day on the training ground and giving my best. Obviously, I have great teammates that give me good passes, so that helps as well. “We have been working hard and there is a lot of quality going forward, and it is starting to click now – we just need to continue with this [form].”

Arsenal have been pushing for the title since last season and Saka has been instrumental to their performances. He is still only 22 and the winger is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Saka has all the tools to develop into a world class player in the coming seasons. The 22-year-old will be looking to prove his critics wrong with his performances in the coming seasons.

The 22-year-old is already one of the best attackers in the Premier League and Arsenal fans will be excited to see him develop further.