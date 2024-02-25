Why Liverpool fans always boo the national anthem at cup finals

Liverpool fans could be heard booing the national anthem God Save the King at today’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, so why do Reds supporters have an issue with the song?

It’s tradition for a performance of the national anthem to take place before England play at international level, but we also see it in the major domestic cup finals in English football, though it’s not a song that Liverpool fans have historically reacted well to.

This dates back to the 1980s, with the people of Liverpool generally feeling the city was one of the hardest hit by the policies of the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher at the time.

These negative feelings towards the establishment were further entrenched when the Hillsborough disaster took place in 1989, with the Sun newspaper also largely boycotted on Merseyside for the way they covered the story.

97 Liverpool fans died in that horrific accident at the Hillsborough stadium, but they were smeared and blamed by some reports in the Sun.

Do Liverpool fans have an issue with the monarchy?

According to The Athletic journalist Caoimhe O’Neill, it’s not a specific protest about the royal family, but booing the anthem represents the broader feeling of anti-establishment in the city of Liverpool.

She said: “It’s something Liverpool fans have done for such a long time. It’s always been an anti-establishment protest. Something that is deep-rooted in the city, the socialism of the city and for those who died at Hillsborough.