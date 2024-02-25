Why Liverpool fans always boo the national anthem at cup finals

Liverpool fans could be heard booing the national anthem God Save the King at today’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, so why do Reds supporters have an issue with the song?
It’s tradition for a performance of the national anthem to take place before England play at international level, but we also see it in the major domestic cup finals in English football, though it’s not a song that Liverpool fans have historically reacted well to.
This dates back to the 1980s, with the people of Liverpool generally feeling the city was one of the hardest hit by the policies of the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher at the time.
These negative feelings towards the establishment were further entrenched when the Hillsborough disaster took place in 1989, with the Sun newspaper also largely boycotted on Merseyside for the way they covered the story.
97 Liverpool fans died in that horrific accident at the Hillsborough stadium, but they were smeared and blamed by some reports in the Sun.
Do Liverpool fans have an issue with the monarchy?
According to The Athletic journalist Caoimhe O’Neill, it’s not a specific protest about the royal family, but booing the anthem represents the broader feeling of anti-establishment in the city of Liverpool.
She said: “It’s something Liverpool fans have done for such a long time. It’s always been an anti-establishment protest. Something that is deep-rooted in the city, the socialism of the city and for those who died at Hillsborough.
“It feels like a movement and a protest and one that’s not always maybe respected — people just jump on it as something that would upset the king or something. It was the same with Prince William at Wembley last season, when Liverpool fans booed the anthem while he was there. It’s not necessarily about him or the royal family necessarily.
“That’s the important point to make: it’s about the establishment as a whole, this conglomerate of things that Liverpool fans disagree with.”
Meanwhile, James Pearce, another Athletic journalist who covers Liverpool, also explained: “It all ties in as well to the patriotism that most people from the city don’t associate with.
“You see it when major tournaments come around with the England football team as well, it all feeds into the same thing. That’s not their identity. That’s not who they are.
“There’s a feeling that those people don’t represent them. It’s just a world away from some guy having a crown put on his head in London. What relevance has that got to the lives of people in this city? Especially people who have been treated so badly by the establishment for so long.”
Liverpool and Chelsea are currently playing out this season’s Carabao Cup final, with the score tied at 0-0 at half time.
There have been some big chances, but overall it’s not been a classic so it’s perhaps not surprising that non-footballing matters have attracted a lot of interest!