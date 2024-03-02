Furious Nottingham Forest owner escorted by security after chasing referee Paul Tierney down the tunnel post-game

Liverpool secured a dramatic victory against Nottingham earlier today, scoring the game’s only goal in the dying seconds of the game.

Darwin Nunez stole it for the Reds in the 99th minute, nodding in the winner from Mac Allister’s exquisite cross at the far post in the City Ground.

The game’s aftermath witnessed furious reactions from the Forest bench, leading to their head coach, Steven Reid, being sent off. Additionally, the defender Felipe received a late booking for dissent.

Nottingham were reportedly upset when the referee in charge, Paul Tierney, halted play for a head injury to Konate during their attack. Following an uncontested drop ball for Liverpool, they advanced, and Nunez scored in the sequence.

As relayed by The Mirror, BBC Radio Five Live reporter Rob Schofield, who was inside the tunnel, reported that Forest’s manager and even the owner, Evangelos Marinakis, chased referee Tierney and fourth official Graham Scott to the referee’s office after the game.

The club’s bosses shouted at the officials, demanding, “Respect the players! Respect the players! This happens every week! Respect the players!”

It was even reported that Marinakis had to be escorted away by security.

Darwin Nunez celebrating winner against Nottingham Forest
The result is of huge significance on either ends of the table. The win restores Liverpool’s 4 point lead on the top with City and Arsenal breathing down their necks.

The defeat to Forest means if Luton win their game in hand, they will be just one point behind them.

  1. not the same sequence, 2 minites and 2 passages of play passed including a throw in and a corner, before the goal. so the mistake had no affect on the outcome. with regard to playing after the 8 minutes added time. its actually a minimum of 8 minutes not 8 minutes exactly. the time was added for the goal celebration.

