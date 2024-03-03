Kylian Mbappe holds talks with Luis Enrique, feels he’s being punished for PSG & Real Madrid transfer decision

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly held clear-the-air talks with manager Luis Enrique as he’s not happy with the treatment from his manager in recent games.

Mbappe has been a star player for PSG for many years after establishing himself as one of the best players in world football, but Enrique has started subbing him off early in recent games.

This comes, of course, as Mbappe holds talks over a transfer to Real Madrid in the summer as it recently became clear he’d decided to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer, according to ESPN.

The report adds that Mbappe feels he’s being punished by Enrique for his decision to leave, with the France international looking to discuss the matter with his manager.

It seems, however, that the Spanish tactician has insisted it’s nothing to do with Mbappe potentially leaving the Parc des Princes for the Bernabeu.

Mbappe transfer to disrupt PSG’s season?

It now seems an open secret that Mbappe will be making the move to Madrid at the end of this season, so it will be interesting to see how this disrupts PSG’s season.

It’s a huge unwanted distraction for the manager and the team’s other players that their star name is planning on moving on, so it could easily affect morale in the weeks and months ahead.

Enrique is mostly doing a good job at PSG this season, but this is a difficult situation for him to have to deal with, and a big test for him between now and the end of the season.

Mbappe, meanwhile, looks like he’ll be a hugely exciting signing for Los Blancos, even if a deal is not done yet. The 25-year-old is one of the most talented players of his generation and will fit in as a ‘Galactico’ signing in the Spanish capital.