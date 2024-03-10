Luis Enrique fuels Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours with post match comments

Luis Enrique has strangely wished Kylian Mbappe ‘all the best’ after his side’s disappointing draw on Sunday afternoon.

The Spanish manager has fuelled rumours surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe after PSG’s 2-2 draw against Reims on Sunday.

Controversially, Enrique made the decision to once again not start the French forward in the contest and instead wait until the 73rd minute to sub him on.

Despite dropping points in the league, the French champions still sit top comfortably with a 10-point buffer between them and the nearest competitor.

But eyebrows were raised after the contest when Enrique wished Mbappe all the best as if he was saying his final goodbye to the forward.

“I wish all the best to Kylian Mbappe for his future. He’s a fantastic player and even more as a person. I really wish him all the best,” he said in an interview with Amazon Prime Video.

It is no secret that the 25-year-old wants to leave the club with Real Madrid as his most likely destination, as of now, although links with several Premier League clubs have emerged.

