Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Ivorian midfielder Mario Dorgeles.

According to reports, the 19-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland has impressed a number of Premier League scouts and his name has been put forward to Newcastle as well.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on the player as well. Dorgeles has already landed a deal with NIKE.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to sign the 19-year-old midfielder at the end of the season. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League club.

Dorgeles is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining an ambitious club like Newcastle and the Magpies could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level and fulfil his potential.

Newcastle have shown a willingness when it comes to signing talented young players for the future. They have recently signed Garang Kuol and Yankuba Minteh.

It is evident that they are looking to put together an impressive squad for the future and the 19-year-old would be a superb investment.