Everton favourites to land £20m-rated winger in the summer

As Everton grapple with a relegation battle influenced by Financial Fair Play constraints, attention is shifting towards the summer transfer window, with the Toffees keen on securing a deal for an established Premier League talent.

According to TeamTalk reports, Everton are leading the race to secure the permanent transfer of Jack Harrison, with the outlet suggesting that the Toffees are in pole position to finalise the deal.

Harrison has been on loan at Everton this season following his parent club Leeds United’s relegation to the second tier at the end of the previous campaign.

Since joining Goodison Park, the 27-year-old has made significant contributions with four goals and three assists as the Toffees battle to remain in the Premier League.

The winger has recently been singled out by his manager Sean Dyche for his performance against treble winners Manchester City. Dyche told the Liverpool Echo: “Against City I thought he was very good. I think there’s so much good to come from people like him, he’s good around the group as well and rubs off on people. He’s got a natural positivity about him.”

But in order for Everton to make signings in the summer they’ll likely have to sell a couple of their better players.

Everton could sell Arsenal target Amadou Onana in the summer

One player that seems destined for a summer move is Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder has been the subject of persistent transfer speculation away from Merseyside, with Arsenal appearing to be the frontrunners in the race to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Another promising talent possibly on the verge of departing Goodison Park is Jarrad Branthwaite. The defender’s impressive performances have garnered interest from clubs across Europe, with his recent call-up to the England national team only intensifying this interest.

Sean Dyche seems determined to swiftly find a replacement for Branthwaite, with Everton reportedly considering moves for Championship defenders Jacob Greaves and Rav van den Berg.