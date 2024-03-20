Newcastle moving on from Dan Ashworth with highly-rated ex-Chelsea man in the frame

It’s been a month or so since Dan Ashworth was put on gardening leave by his paymasters at Newcastle United, and whilst their former employee will stay in limbo until a compensation package can be agreed with Man United, the Magpies have moved on.

Ashworth’s treacherous move is likely to have come as a real shock to Eddie Howe and club owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), but the club can’t really allow any ill feeling to fester.

Newcastle eyeing ex-Chelsea man to replace Dan Ashworth

The 53-year-old has made his decision for better or for worse, and the quicker Newcastle are able to get a new sporting director in place, the better.

According to TeamTalk, that could be ex-Chelsea international head of scouting, Scott McLachlan.

Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth during happier times at Newcastle.

It isn’t clear whether the Magpies have approached McLachlan at this point or are gathering information about various candidates before making an approach.

What it does show, however, is that Ashworth is now ancient history as far as the club and first-team squad are concerned.

The job he did up until the point he left was highly valued, particularly given the amount of players he had a hand in bringing to the club, but there can never be any sentiment in football, especially when you’re moving to a big rival.

