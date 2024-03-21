Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reports that Paris Saint-Germain are divided internally on whether to pursue Liverpool’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

Respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that Liverpool are not keen on selling Diaz and that PSG had other priorities in the transfer market. However, according to Aouna, it has surfaced that President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Football Advisor Luis Campos are at odds regarding a potential move for the 27-year-old winger.

??? Liverpool have not been approached by Paris Saint-Germain for Luis Díaz so far, no negotiations or talks taking place.#LFC not showing any desire or plan to sell Díaz, considered key top player. PSG have different priorities and currently not working on Luis Díaz deal. pic.twitter.com/2AvMwYtkuz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2024

Luis Diaz subject of a summer transfer to PSG

Luis Diaz has enjoyed a notable season with Liverpool, contributing six goals and four assists in 27 appearances as Jurgen Klopp’s team contends for additional trophies alongside the Carabao Cup.

However, with Klopp set to depart after nine years at the helm on Merseyside, it might be an opportune moment for the Colombian winger to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

In January 2022, Diaz penned a five-year deal with Premier League side Liverpool for a reported fee of £37.5 million, with additional add-ons totaling £12.5 million. Before joining Liverpool, Diaz had garnered interest from Tottenham Hotspur after making a name for himself at Porto.

If the Colombian international does depart the Reds in the summer, he will certainly command a mega fee, especially considering PSG see him as a replacement for superstar Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have internal dispute over signing Liverpool star Luis Diaz

Certainly, the Qatari leader of the PSG project views Diaz as a potential replacement for the departing Kylian Mbappe. Reports indicate that assistant Antero Henrique has initiated contact with the Colombian’s representatives.

Meanwhile, Football Advisor Luis Campos advocates for scouting younger players with greater potential. Whether the two factions can reach a consensus on a move before the transfer window opens remains uncertain.